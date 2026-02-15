Ducusin soars high as Falcons beat Eagles in 5-set thriller

Jims Ducusin made a statement in his debut, leading Adamson to a 26-28, 26-24, 30-28, 22-25, 15-12 opening win over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Volleyball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday.

The 19-year-old Ducusin delivered 23 points on 20-of-45 attacks, along with two blocks and an ace, including crucial points that helped the Soaring Falcons secure the thrilling victory in two hours and 30 minutes.

Ducusin scored four points in the fifth set, three of which came as Adamson broke away from an 8-8 deadlock to take a 13-9 lead.

Ateneo inched back within two points with an Aimar Okeke drop ball, 12-14, but their comeback hopes ended after Kennedy Batas’ serve automatically became the Falcons’ game-winning point due to a wrong server call.

“Actually happy ako, nasunod ‘yung game plan namin especially kay Joel kasi last year hindi siya nabigyan ng time eh. But now nabigay niya ‘yung best niya and of course dito naman kay Jims no, talagang binigay ko ‘yung time para sa kanya. Sabi ko nga iba ang college, iba ang high school, but still ‘yung expectation namin binigay niya,” said second-year Adamson head coach Raffy Mosuela.

The match was tight from start to finish, with the first three sets going into extended points before Ateneo pulled ahead in the fourth frame with a 20-12 advantage.

Adamson refused to go down in four sets, rallying to within two points thanks to a 9-3 run, 21-23. However, the Soaring Falcons’ momentum stalled as Richard Besorio and Josefino Garces committed service errors, allowing Ateneo to take the fourth set and force a deciding fifth.

Joel Menor made the most of his court time, contributing 17 points, while Ahmed Tahiluddin added 14 points and 21 excellent receptions.

Lourenz Domingo delivered 19 excellent sets, and middle blockers Leo Coguimbal and Garces chipped in eight points each.

Adamson will look to continue its bright start against five-time defending champion National University on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Returning Nigerian outside spiker Okeke led Ateneo with 23 points and 13 excellent receptions, while Amil Pacinio added 20 points and eight digs. Jian Salarzon contributed 17 points, and reigning MVP Batas scored six points in limited action off the bench.