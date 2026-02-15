Buddin, Bulldogs bare fangs, rip Tigers in 3

Defending champion National University showcased its championship poise, fending off every University of Santo Tomas rally to secure a hard-fought, 25-22, 29-27, 25-19 sweep and kick off its six-peat campaign on a high note in the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Volleyball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday.

In a high-quality match-up between two contenders, the Bulldogs gutted out close wins in the first two sets before pulling away in the third to join University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, and Adamson as early winners, each claiming a 1-0 record and occupying the top half of the standings.

Coming off a momentum-boosting win in the extended second frame, NU carried that energy into the third, racing to a 13-5 lead behind Buds Buddin, Leo Ordiales, and Jade Disquitado to seize early control of the frame.

The Golden Spikers had brief bursts of fight, but the Bulldogs never let up. Ordiales and Peng Taguibolos sparked a crucial 3-0 run, turning a tight 20-16 lead into a commanding 23-16 advantage and putting the game firmly in NU’s hands.

Ayco pierced through the Bulldogs’ blockers, and Macam followed with a booming ace that sparked a late 3-1 rally for UST in a last-ditch attempt to force a fourth set. But Kris Hernandez’s service sailed into the net, sealing the win for NU in an hour and 27 minutes.

“Kahit may pagkukulang kami sa offense at receive, na-control naman namin siya sa blocking namin. Yun ang gusto namin mangyari lagi—na ma-control namin yung blocks,” said Bulldogs head coach Dante Alinsunurin as his team finished with 12 blocks.

“At kahit hindi man kami makakagawa ng maraming blocks, basta marami kaming mataas o marebound sa depensa namin. Sobrang ganda ng naging performance kahit na may mali pa rin,” he added.

Only five players scored for NU, but it was more than enough, with Buddin leading the way. He finished with 16 points on 11 attacks, three kill blocks, and two aces, while also contributing eight excellent receptions.

Ordiales, despite struggling in the first two sets, still finished with 11 points on nine attacks, one ace, and one block, while Disquitado and Taguibolos added eight points apiece in the rousing debut win.

Greg Ancheta steered the offense with 17 excellent sets, while Obed Mukaba added five points.

Before cruising past the Golden Spikers in the third, the Bulldogs had to dig deep, fending off late rallies from UST in two tightly contested opening sets.

Taguibolos emerged as the first-set hero, with the Golden Spikers closing in at 23-22. He scored on a quick attack, then delivered an emphatic block on Josh Ybañez to stop UST’s late bid to steal the frame.

The Golden Spikers’ fight shone in the extended second set, reaching set point before NU saved two match points. Disquitado redeemed himself to give the Bulldogs a 28-27 lead, and Mukaba’s block on Sherwin Umandal sealed the 2-0 advantage.

“Siyempre, masaya na ngayon, pero kinakabahan pa rin ako sa sitwasyon kasi first time na mataas yung expectation sa team ko. Sabi nga, kasama ko yung mga national team, pero sa akin, sobrang excited ako sa naging laro namin,” Alinsunurin said.

NU will battle Adamson University on Wednesday, 9 a.m. at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, aiming for back-to-back wins to start the season.

Two-time MVP Ybañez finished with eight points and 15 excellent receptions, while Trevor Valera and Umandal also tallied eight markers for the Golden Spikers, who gave up 31 points off errors.

UST missed the services of second-year opposite spiker Al-Bukharie Sali, who will miss a month of action due to a hand injury.

The Golden Spikers look to bounce back when they take on De La Salle University next Sunday, 11 a.m. at the same Pasay venue.