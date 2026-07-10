Fans, friends rally Behind Dingdong Avanzado after repeated hospitalization

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Concern is pouring in for OPM icon Dingdong Avanzado after his wife, singer-actress Jessa Zaragoza, revealed that the veteran singer has been in and out of the hospital for weeks while battling an undisclosed medical condition.

The update has alarmed fans and fellow celebrities alike, especially after Jessa shared that the 58-year-old hitmaker recently underwent surgery and was hospitalized again just days later.

In an emotional Instagram post, Jessa explained why she and Dingdong had been noticeably absent from social media and public engagements in recent weeks.

“Since Father’s Day, we’ve been going back and forth to the hospital as Dingdong has been facing health challenges,” she wrote.

While Jessa chose not to disclose the exact nature of her husband’s illness, she confirmed that he underwent surgery and has required multiple hospital admissions as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

The experience, she admitted, has given her a deeper appreciation for those caring for sick loved ones.

“I have to be on my toes all the time whenever he needs me,” she shared, adding that the past few weeks have been physically and emotionally exhausting.

Despite the uncertainty, Jessa expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received from family, friends, and fans, many of whom have visited Dingdong in the hospital or sent prayers and messages of encouragement.

She also thanked the team of specialists handling the singer’s treatment, including his cardiologist, urologist, and infectious disease physician, saying they are working tirelessly to determine the root cause of his condition.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking revelation came when Jessa shared Dingdong’s only birthday wish after turning 58 on July 7.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Dingdong’s birthday out of the hospital. That’s all he wished for,” she wrote.

Her post quickly drew an outpouring of support from the entertainment industry, with celebrities including Carla Abellana, Iza Calzado, Vina Morales, Geneva Cruz, Jaya, Agot Isidro, Yam Concepcion, Bayani Agbayani, and Arlene Muhlach sending prayers for his speedy recovery.