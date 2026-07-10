Alex Eala poised to earn first-round bye at WTA1000 National Bank Open

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Filipina ace Alex Eala is on track for a first-round bye in the WTA1000 National Bank Open which will fire off on Aug. 2 in Toronto, Canada as part of the Tour’s hard-court swing return.

Buoyed by the breakthrough performance in Wimbledon where she became the first Filipina to ever reach the Round of 16, Eala posted a career-best ranking of No.28 in the WTA rankings.

Should Eala maintain her current ranking and not fall beyond No.32, she will officially earn the first-round bye in the Canadian Open.

Eala is currently taking a breather after enjoying the best grass court season of her flourishing career.

On top of the historic fourth round appearance in the Wimbledon, she also won her second WTA title when she ruled the WTA125 Lexus Birmingham Open.

She then had a stellar run in the WTA500 Berlin Open where she reached the Top 4 after defeating two Top 10 players in no.2 Elena Rybakina and No.6 Elina Svitolina.

The Filipina ace is set for a homecoming before opening her US Open swing with the WTA500 Mubadala DC Open just right before the WTA1000 Toronto event.

She is also set to see action in the WTA1000 Cincinnati Open to wrap up her build up for the Grand Slam event.

On July 15, Eala wll have a fan meet at Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City beginning at 6 p.m.