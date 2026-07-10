Yap apologizes to Baterbonia, Adili families, defends surviving student-athletes

By Dhel Nazario

Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ, turned emotional Thursday as he once again apologized to the families of student‑athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, while strongly denouncing the cyberbullying directed at survivors of the Dipaculao, Aurora tragedy.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Basic Education’s inquiry into student‑athlete welfare, Yap opened his remarks by honoring the memory of Baterbonia and Adili.

“To their families, I once again express my deepest sorrow and sincerest apologies for everything they have had to endure since June 8,” he said, stressing that no words could ease the pain of their loss.

Yap recounted Ateneo’s efforts to support the grieving families, including logistical assistance, pastoral care, and coordination for the transport of the victims’ remains.

He emphasized that these actions were carried out discreetly to respect the families’ privacy.

Midway through his statement, Yap’s voice broke as he underscored Ateneo’s continuing support for the surviving athletes and community members.

He condemned online harassment and “trial by publicity” targeting the survivors, warning that such acts only deepen the suffering of those already traumatized.

“Our support for those affected does not diminish our commitment to care for every member of our community while the legal processes are ongoing,” Yap said, assuring that Ateneo remains committed to learning from the tragedy and strengthening protections for student‑athletes.