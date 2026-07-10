Shakey’s Juniors Nat’l Invt’l on today

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas begins its drive for a back-to-back championship when it sees action in the opening day of the foreign-flavored Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals on Saturday, July 11, at the Playtime FilOil EcoOil in San Juan City.

Spearheaded by spiker Mary Nicole Pelaez and libero Chasliey Naomi Pepito, nephew of UST women’s team Detdet, the Junior Golden Tigresses, which have 17 new recruits, are eager to conjure theIR magical run as well as bolster their chemistry ahead of UAAP Season 89.

UST ignites the day when it takes on Arellano University starting at 1 p.m., while Puzong Azul faces Guam’s Pacific Volleyball Academy, Inc. (PVA). It will be followed by the game between Bacolod’s St. John’s Institute and One La Salle. Capping the opener are PVA and Arellano which figures for their second game of the day.

“‘Yong goal lang namin po ngayong SSL is ma-expose pa namin ‘yong mga bago, mag-gain po kami ng experience na madadala po namin sa UAAP,” said Pepito.

“Marami po kaming matutunan sa kanila since makakalaro po namin ‘yong mga players na galing sa ibang bansa… ma-experience po namin kung paano sila maglaro, matutunan ‘yong sistema nila,” she added.

With six teams – two which came from California (Perfect Set Dream Makers) and Guam (PVA) – in the field, the juniors meet aims not only to strengthen the level of play, but also their chemistry.

“Our players over here got to experience how players from other countries compete, that I think is the biggest takeaway they will have here,” said Dr. Ian Laurel, chairman and president of Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (ACES).

“But also we want to establish relationships, friendships, and connections that would probably go towards more partnership in the future,” he added.

The collegiate tournament, which has six participating teams, is slated July 19 to 24 and July 26.

This would be the first-ever invitationals that feature high school level.

Backing the event are Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.