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PH reaffirms legal permanence of 2016 Arbitral Award

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General Maximo Sta. Maria III unveil the commemorative stamp for the 10th anniversary of the South China Sea Arbitral Award at the commemorative conference titled 'A Decade Hence: The Enduring Promise of Peaceful Dispute Settlement,' in Pasay City, on July 10. (Photo by Argyll Geducos)

By Argyll Geducos

The Philippines marked the 10th anniversary of the landmark South China Sea Arbitral Award by declaring it “final and legally binding,” underscoring that the ruling is not subject to negotiation or compromise.

Speaking at the commemorative conference “A Decade Hence: The Enduring Promise of Peaceful Dispute Settlement” on Friday, July 10, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro emphasized that the award remains a permanent legal foundation of Philippine foreign policy.

“This award is final. It is legally binding. It is not a mere statement of policy. It is not subject to negotiation or compromise. It is an unshakable, permanent anchor of our rules-based international order,” Lazaro said.

She likened the arbitral ruling to a lighthouse that continues to guide nations amid rising geopolitical tensions, stressing that the Philippines initiated arbitration in 2013 not only to defend its maritime rights but also to uphold international law for all nations.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled on July 12, 2016, that China’s expansive “nine-dash line” claim has no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Despite Beijing’s rejection, the Philippines has consistently anchored its foreign policy on the ruling, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterating that the country “will not yield even a square inch” of its territory.

Lazaro further noted that the award has become part of international jurisprudence, cited by courts and tribunals worldwide, and now extends beyond maritime disputes to issues such as environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and ocean governance.

To commemorate the milestone, DFA and the Philippine Postal Corporation unveiled a stamp set bearing the inscription “Final & Binding: 10th Anniversary South China Sea Arbitral Award 2016–2026,” symbolizing the ruling’s permanence in both law and public consciousness.

 

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