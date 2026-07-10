PWD vlogger mauled to death over joke

BAMBAN, Tarlac – A 35‑year‑old Person with Disability (PWD) vlogger died after being allegedly beaten by five men during a drinking session at a videoke bar in Barangay San Nicolas Dapdap on July 5.

Police investigation revealed the violence stemmed from a heated argument over a joke.

The dispute escalated into a fistfight, after which the victim, Arjay Yumul, was ganged up on and mauled by the suspects.

He was initially treated at a hospital and discharged but later rushed back after complaining of severe headaches.

Doctors discovered blood clots in his brain, and he died while undergoing treatment.

Homicide charges have been filed against the suspects before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor.

The Bamban Municipal Police Station condemned the attack, stressing that violence against vulnerable sectors, including PWDs, must not be tolerated.

Authorities urged the public to avoid violence, cooperate with police, and allow the legal process to take its course. (Mandie Asejo)