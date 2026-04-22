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DTI studies sardine price hike

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is reviewing a proposal from the canning industry to raise the price of sardines to ₱31 for a 155-gram can, double the current ₱15.

The industry group also urged government approval for direct fuel importation from Malaysia to help stabilize supply.

Grace Aduca, DTI-Zamboanga provincial director, confirmed receiving a position paper from the Southern Philippines Deep Sea Fishing Association and said her office has coordinated with the Department of Energy on the request.

Canning firms warned that high fuel costs have disrupted operations, threatening supply and the livelihood of about 30,000 workers in Zamboanga. (Liza Jocson)

 

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