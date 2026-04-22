Bulacan teen slay solved: Father, 3 others nabbed

Police solved the killing of a 16-year-old girl after arresting four suspects, including her biological father, in Bustos, Bulacan, 48 hours after the victim’s disappearance.

Bustos police officer-in-charge Cpt. Heherson M. Zambale, said the suspects—aged 27, 29, 31, and 40, all residents of Barangay Poblacion—were taken into custody following a hot pursuit operation.

Authorities later confirmed that one of the suspects was the victim’s father, who had initially reported her missing.

The investigation began after the victim’s body was discovered in a grassy area near the Angat River in Barangay San Pedro on April 18. She had been missing since April 11.

Police apprehended on April 20 a 27‑year‑old suspect, who pointed to three other alleged accomplices, including the victim’s father, who were arrested the next day.

Bulacan police director Col. Jay B. Baybayan praised the swift and coordinated response of the operating units.

Charges of rape with homicide are being prepared for filing before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos City.

The suspects remain under police custody as investigations continue. (Freddie Velez)