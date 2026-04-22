News

Bulacan teen slay solved: Father, 3 others nabbed

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Four suspects in the killing of a 16-year-old girl, including the victim’s biological father, were arrested by Bulacan police in a hot pursuit operation within 48 hours. (Photo from Bulacan PPO)

Police solved the killing of a 16-year-old girl after arresting four suspects, including her biological father, in Bustos, Bulacan, 48 hours after the victim’s disappearance.

Bustos police officer-in-charge Cpt. Heherson M. Zambale, said the suspects—aged 27, 29, 31, and 40, all residents of Barangay Poblacion—were taken into custody following a hot pursuit operation.

Authorities later confirmed that one of the suspects was the victim’s father, who had initially reported her missing.

The investigation began after the victim’s body was discovered in a grassy area near the Angat River in Barangay San Pedro on April 18. She had been missing since April 11.

Police apprehended on April 20 a 27‑year‑old suspect, who pointed to three other alleged accomplices, including the victim’s father, who were arrested the next day.

Bulacan police director Col. Jay B. Baybayan praised the swift and coordinated response of the operating units.

Charges of rape with homicide are being prepared for filing before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos City.

The suspects remain under police custody as investigations continue. (Freddie Velez)

Duterte puts P2-M bounty for bad cops
6 negosyante kinasuhan ng BIR
Boy, 16, caught peddling shabu in Cebu City
Former DSWD acting Secretary Orogo sworn in as DAR Undersecretary
P1-T ODA in 7 months
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Kum’ Benjie Paras expects more exciting games as PYBC returns for Season 2

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Kum’ Benjie Paras expects more exciting games as PYBC returns for Season 2
Basketball Headlines Sports
El Niño Alert: PAGASA warns 79% chance by June
News
AMLC flags nearly ₱6.8-B transactions from VP Sara, husband-linked accounts
Headlines News
PSC chief taking notes on Sanya hosting for 2028 ABG in Cebu
Basketball Sports