PSC chief taking notes on Sanya hosting for 2028 ABG in Cebu

By REYNALD MAGALLON

SANYA, China — It’s only the opening of the 2026 Asian Beach Games at the Tianya Haijiao Ring Theater at the Yasha Park Phase 1 here on Wednesday, April 22 but the Philippine contingent is already looking forward to its turn to host the same event two years from now.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio underlined that aside from getting a strong performance from the Philippine team in this year’s edition, the focus is also to observe the hosting of China in preparation for the 2028 Asian Beach Games set in Cebu.

“That’s why I’m very excited, I’m very happy to be here in Sanya. Of course, to welcome, to congratulate in advance yung mga atleta natin para talagang galingan nila magkaroon ng medalya para sa Pilipinas,” said Gregorio just before the formal opening ceremony of the beach games.

“Pero syempre, in 2028, we will host the 2028 Asian Beach Games. Saan? Cebu. Napakalaking bagay nun. So, nakikipagtulungan tayo sa Philippine Olympic Committee, Olympic Council of Asia, and we’re very happy, we’re very proud na ang Philippines talagang pumuposisyon bilang sports tourism destination,” he added.

Gregorio said he’ll be inspecting the venues in the next three days to look at how China handled the event and pick up what the country can apply when it’s its turn to host the Asian Beach Games.

The amiable sports executive, however, stressed that there’s no pressure for the part of the Philippines in hosting the next event, confident that Cebu has enough facilities to host a delegation as big as the 45 countries currently in Sanya.

“They have their own style. The Philippines will have its own style. So, hindi naman po palakihan yan. Ang importante, makita nila na pinaghandaan sila,” he added.