UST gets back at NU to set up playoff for twice-to-beat bonus in semis

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas exacted sweet revenge on reigning champion National University with a 30-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win to forge a playoff for a Final Four bonus in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, April 22.

After a tightly-contested opening set, the Golden Spikers intensified their attack in the second set, slowed down in the third before bouncing back in the fourth where Josh Ybañez and Sherwin Umandal came through with crucial hits that enabled them to erase a 6-13 deficit en route to completing the remarkable win.

Aside from avenging its first-round loss to the four-peat seeking NU, UST also stretched its winning run to four for a 10-4 mark, enough to force playoff for the twice-to-beat advantage with the Bulldogs.

Their battle for No. 2 spot is set this Saturday, April 25 with its venue set to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University withstood a gallant stand from its semifinal rival Ateneo, 29-27, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, to go five in a row heading into their Final Four collision.

The Tamaraws finished the elims with a 13-mark, while the Eagles posted an even 7-7 record.

Ybañez, league’s two-time Most Valuable Player, took charge on both ends once again and registered 24 points from all attacks, six excellent digs, and 25 excellent receptions, while Umandal scored five points.

Trevor Valera backed the Alas Pilipinas star with 18 points, while Joncriz Ayco and Gboy De Vega added 10 and eight points, respectively, for UST. Dux Yambao, as expected, delivered another superb playmaking off 28 excellent sets that came with two points and one dig.

Alas members Leo Ordiales and Buds Buddin paced NU with 17 and 15 points, respectively, with the latter also contributing 21 receptions.