Creamline out to restore pride and glory with a sweep of Cignal in PVL Finals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Creamline eyes full redemption, not just against finals rival Cignal, but also to end a string of heartbreaks over the past conferences as it goes for a sweep of their best-of-three championship series in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, April 23.

Game 2 is set at 5:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with the Cool Smashers riding high after a dominant 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 victory in Game 1 last Tuesday, April 21.

The crucial triumph not only put Creamline on the cusp of a record 11th league title but also soothed the pain caused by its two losses against Cignal — first, in the preliminaries and second, in the semifinals.

It also somehow boosted their morale after having missed the title over the last three conferences.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses praised his players for executing the game plan to near perfection, highlighting the team’s chemistry that continues to shine when it matters most.

But there is no room for complacency.

“Siyempre di kami pwedeng magpakampante. Hindi pa naman tapos yung laban. Kailangan pa naming trabahuhin yung mga lapses namin,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

For Cignal, making just its second finals appearance in league history, it will take more than simple adjustments to get back on track and keep its breakthrough title bid alive.

“Syempre mabigat para samin yon. Kailangan ko lang maniwala sa team at sa sistema. Huwag masyadong i-pressure ang sarili at ilabas lang ang totoong laro namin,” said Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santos.

The dynamic duo of Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos remain Cignal’s lethal weapon as they face Creamline’s own frontline composed of Jema Galanza and Bernadeth Pons.

The battle of two versatile setters between Cignal’s Gel Cayuna and Creamline’s Jia De Guzman are also expected to ignite the match.

Game 3, if necessary, is on Tuesday, April 28, at the same venue.