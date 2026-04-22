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Minor, 14 others saved from human trafficking in Zamboanga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Fifteen human trafficking victims were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Zamboanga City on Monday, April 20. (Photo from PCG)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities rescued 15 suspected victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment, including a minor, during an operation on Monday evening, April 20, at a private wharf here.

The victims included six women, eight men, and one male minor.

Authorities launched the operation following intelligence reports that the group were passengers on board the ML Alhazeeb, bound for Malaysia via the southern backdoor.

They were brought to the Women and Children Protection Desk–Maritime Field Unit for initial processing and documentation.

Authorities said a follow-up investigation is ongoing. (Liza Jocson)

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