‘Kum’ Benjie Paras expects more exciting games as PYBC returns for Season 2

THE next generation of the country’s top stars is set to take center stage once again as the Philippine Youth Basketball Championship (PYBC) returns for its second season on April 26 at the FilOil Centre in San Juan City.

With PBA legend Benjie Paras as commissioner, the PYBC aims to deliver the same intensity in Season 2 while expanding from three age divisions to four.

“We’re anticipating even higher intensity for the new season,” said Paras.

Events on tap are the Under-12, U14, U16, and U18 divisions.

PYBC Season 2 also serves as an opportunity for returning teams to build on their progress, something Buena Foods JSKLLBBLDVT hopes to showcase as it moves up from inaugural U11 champion to the U12 division.

“I’m so happy na na-invite ulit kami, so looking forward kami na mas gumanda pa yung liga,” said Buena Foods head coach Jerome Ortega of their campaign.

Ortega also expects a tougher campaign despite entering as defending champions, especially with new squads joining the latest season, which is also backed by Oak Group of Companies, Team Access – Official Nike Partner, Goodday Friz, Aces Solar, Smart Sports, and The Printerie.

“Teams are very competitive, so we know that it will be an exciting season not only for us, but for the whole tournament,” he said during the coaches’ meeting.

Among the newest teams are Mapua University (U18), FB Sarao – Rizal Magis (U14), Team Golden Caha Enterprises – Mafia Basketball (U16), and Travis Generals (U12).

Meanwhile, returning for their second stint in the PYBC are San Beda (U12–U18), Converge Super FiberX – Coach T (U12), and Nilvan’s x Rizal Knights (U14), among others.