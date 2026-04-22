UST’s Tachiana Mangin stamps class, barges into women’s bantam gold medal match

Tachiana Mangin showcased her pedigree and led the charge in kicking off the University of Santo Tomas’ redemption bid in style, advancing to the gold medal match of the women’s bantamweight (under-58 kg) division in the UAAP Season 88 Taekwondo Championships on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila.

The 2024 World Junior champion in the under-49 kg division dominated her two opponents in her UAAP debut, dispatching University of the Philippines’ Messiah Cruz, 2–0 (12–4, 10–2), in the quarterfinals before stamping her authority with another 2–0 romp over Far Eastern University’s Khira Duldulao, 21–3, 19–1, in the semifinals.

“Siyempre, masaya po na nakalaro na ako kasi before nung kakapasok ko pa lang po sa UST, pinapanood ko lang po ‘yung mga seniors ko mag-compete. And isa rin sa mga nag-motivate sa ‘kin is ‘yung seniors ko po,” said the rookie standout.

“I think lahat naman po kami naapektuhan sa bagong format, kaya equal footing naman po. Kaya after rin naman po ng UAAP last season, nag-adjust po agad kami at ginamit po naming advantage ‘yung matagal na off-season para bumalik sa basic,” Mangin added.

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games gold medalist will take on National University’s RJ Rae Arquion, who defeated Ateneo de Manila University’s Kenshin Rain Bonos, in the finals on Friday.

K-Ann Shane Gibaga joined Mangin in the Lady Jins’ quest for a bounce-back championship, pulling off a win by superiority in the sudden-death round of the finweight (under-46 kg) semifinal against NU’s Caitlyn Carlos.

Gibaga will face De La Salle University’s Jade Irish Papa, who defeated UP’s Shania Azarcon in straight rounds in the semifinals, for the gold medal.

The reigning champions, the NU Lady Bulldogs, also booked two tickets to Friday’s finals. Aside from Arquion, Rajany Santos clinched a spot in the flyweight (under-49 kg) gold medal match against UP’s Mikaela Sese.

Santos and Sese each needed just two rounds to secure their respective semifinal victories, defeating UP’s Yuhana Pardinez and Ateneo’s Sheean Dumat-ol.

On the men’s side, former champions NU set their own redemption campaign in motion, sending three jins to the finals: Kent John Banzon in the featherweight (under-68 kg), Carl Louie Ayaton in the welterweight (under-80 kg), and Cyvir Junio in the middle/heavyweight (over-80 kg).

Banzon defeated Ateneo’s Gabrielle Samson in the semifinals to arrange a finals showdown with UP’s Alexander Ogoy, who mounted a comeback against UST’s Aron Jay Bangayan in their own Final Four clash.

The two other finals featuring NU jins will both be against UST Tiger Jins.

Ayaton, who outlasted La Salle’s Nicolas Castillo, will face Michael Cadampog, who scored a come-from-behind win over UP’s Russel Villanueva. Meanwhile, Junio, who beat La Salle’s Marcus Delos Santos, will rekindle his rivalry with UST veteran Israel Cantos.

The final in the remaining weight class contested on Tuesday will feature La Salle’s Einz Alicayon against Ateneo’s Carl Williams.

Alicayon edged UP’s Arwyn Wagtingan in the semifinals, 2–1, while Williams pulled off a stunner against UST’s John Kim Pasion.

Similarly, it will be an all-NU-UST affair in the gold medal matches for the first three weight categories in the High School Girls’ division.

NU’s Keira Gonzales and UST’s Mitch Enriquez will clash for the under-44 kg gold. Rian Ramos of NU Nazareth School and UST’s Shay Cadilena will battle for the under-49 kg title, while NUNS’ Alyssa Garces and UST’s Ryzza Cadilena will contest the under-46 kg crown.