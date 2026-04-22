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Mom of OFW slain in Lebanon appeals for help

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Honeylith Zamoras (Photo from Liza Jocson)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The mother of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) allegedly killed in Lebanon by her employer’s son is appealing for assistance from both national and local governments.

Helen Zamoras, a former OFW and mother of victim Honeylith Zamoras, is seeking help from the national government to repatriate her daughter’s remains. She is also asking the Dipolog City government for financial support for the burial.

Honeylith, 31, of Dipolog City, was working as a housekeeper when she was shot and killed alongside another Filipino, Ronajean Gervoso of Antique.

Helen said the two were inside their room when the suspect suddenly ran amok and shot them. The suspect is now in the custody of Lebanese authorities.

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