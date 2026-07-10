Group B contenders ROS, Magnolia seek winning start

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Montalban)

5:15 p.m – Rain or Shine vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs Phoenix

Rain or Shine and Magnolia, two teams considered as top contenders in the Group B, seek winning starts to their PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup campaigns when they take on separate foes on Saturday, July 11 at the Ynares Center in Montalban.

The Elasto Painters begin their bid for another Final Four run when they lock horns against the Blackwater Bossing in the opening game at 5:15 p.m. while the Hotshots tangle with the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the main event at 7:30 p.m.

With the unique format of the season-ending conference as compared to the first two, ROS head coach Yeng Guiao stressed the importance of gaining a headstart in the group stage.

“To make the top four kailangan diyan at least six wins. ‘Yung five baka p’wede na kaya lang baka ma-quotient ka pa,” said Guiao, whose team is also bunched with other top contenders Meralco and Barangay Ginebra – a group he deemed the tougher one in the two groups.

For Guiao, it’s important for the team to pick up early wins, since the teams will be playing in a double round-robin format.

“Sa amin bibilangin mo pa si Phoenix at si Blackwater. Parang pumapalag pa ‘yung Blackwater, saka Phoenix. So kailangan mong problemahin pa mga iyon. Baka ma-tsambahan ka pa noon, eh,” said Guiao.

ROS has kept its team intact after bringing in Aaron Fuller as its reinforcement. Blackwater, meanwhile, tapped Indonesia Basketball League MVP Kentrell Barkley.

Magnolia, like ROS, is eyeing a strong start although it is expected to face some tough challenge from Phoenix which will be bannered by NBA caliber import BJ Johnson.

He will be teaming up with the Fuel Masters young core of Tyler Tio, Kai Ballungay and Ken Tuffin along with veteran Jason Perkins.

The Hotshots though are not lacking in talent led by import KJ Buffen who will be backstopped by Jerom Lastimosa, Zav Lucero and veterans Mark Barroca, Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang