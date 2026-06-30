₱85 Metro Manila daily wage hike receives green light

By Aaron Recuenco

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced a historic ₱85 increase in the daily minimum wage for Metro Manila workers, but emphasized that the adjustment was designed to remain acceptable to the business sector.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino said the increase, pushed by President Marcos, was meant to give dignity to workers amid rising costs of goods and services.

At the same time, he noted that major business and employers’ groups supported the move, describing it as a “balanced wage increase” that considers both employee welfare and business sustainability.

The increase will be implemented in two tranches: ₱60 effective July 19 this year, and ₱25 in January next year.

Once fully applied, non‑agricultural workers will earn ₱780 per day, while those in the agricultural sector and small establishments will receive ₱743.

Tolentino stressed that the support of employers was crucial in ensuring the wage hike does not lead to layoffs or closures, but instead strengthens productivity and morale in the workplace.