‘It’s about time’: Eala sees bright future in PH tennis after historic WTA 125 hosting

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Not as popular as basketball or volleyball, Alex Eala hopes to gain traction after the historic staging of the Philippine Women’s Open next week.

The 20-year-old Eala is fully aware that her sport slowly regaining attention due to her immense contribution that saw her break into the top 50 in the world.

And she knew it is about time to relive the popularity it once enjoyed back in the days of Felix Barrientos, Raymomd Suarez and Roland So.

“I think things will happen after, having a tournament like this brings in a lot of players, a lot of good competitions, and a lot of matches,” said Eala.

“So I think with the people or the locals being exposed to this competition and this environment, naturally, they will get into it or things will happen in a natural manner,” she added.

Eala turned heads with her game as well as Filipino fans followed her competitions in different parts of the globe, the most recent was with her quick run at the Australian Open, where tennis stars Serbian Novak Djokovic and American Jessica Pegula took notice of.

For Eala, the current WTA No. 49 who is seeded as No. 2 in the first-ever WTA event hosted by the Philippines, vying before her “kababayans” on her home soil is already a big achievement for her.

“I think the fact that this is happening and the fact that I’m able to have a match at home is really the focus of this tournament,” Eala continued.

“And the fact that there’s so many Filipinos is the focus and highlight of this for me more than winning the whole thing. I never go to any tournament or whatsoever that I will win the whole thing,” she added.

The Guadalajara 125 titlist dives into a first-round clash against Russian Alina Charaeva with the same mindset.

“Although this is at home, my mindset is intact and there’s no difference, so I take it match by match, everything I can to win my first one,” said Eala.

“But it’s not [easy], it is what it its, ganun talaga ang tennis, you can’t win it all the time,” she added.

Also in the main draw are Elizabeth Abarquez, Kaye Ann Emana, and Tennielle Madis, while Stefi Aludo eyes to clinch a qualification against Japanese Sakura Hosogi.