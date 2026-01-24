5 bodies found off Sarangani amid search for missing boat passengers

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed on Saturday, Jan. 24, that at least five bodies believed to be passengers of the recreational motorbanca MBCA Amejara were recovered off Sarangani as search and rescue (SAR) operations continue for those still missing.

Commodore Philipps Soria, commander of Coast Guard Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), said the cadavers were found within the PCG’s designated search area in the waters of Maitum town.

Four of the bodies were first discovered at 8:59 a.m. by fishermen aboard a vessel owned by PCG Auxiliary member Rear Adm. Dominic Salazar.

A fifth body was later spotted at 11:45 a.m. by Coast Guard personnel during an aerial patrol, along with floating debris near the search area.

“We want to announce that, yes, there are four unconfirmed individuals whose bodies were seen in the SAR area. Later this morning, around 11:45 a.m., our pilots reported while flying that they also spotted another floating body along with floating debris near the SAR area,” Soria said.

The bodies recovered by the fishermen were subsequently turned over to the crew of the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Artemio Ricarte, which was operating nearby, for transport and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, the cadaver sighted by the PCG personnel were also retrieved for identification.

“We need to identify those recovered,” Soria noted.

MBCA Amejara, a rented recreational boat carrying 16 individuals including 12 tourists for fishing, departed Sta. Ana Wharf in Davao City on January 17 en route to Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

The boat was expected to arrive on Jan. 19 but strong winds, currents, and high waves in the Davao Gulf caused it to capsize.

The PCG immediately conducted SAR operations which resulted in the rescue of Christoper Bulig, a crew member, who was found clinging into a floating debris after 21 hours of search, roughly 70 nautical miles from Barangay Laker, Sarangani.

HOPING FOR SURVIVORS

As of writing, 10 more individuals remain missing and Soria expressed hope that survivors could still be found.

“Yes, we are still very hopeful we will find survivors. Our indications are good,” he added.

According to the PCG, most of the passengers were wearing life jackets as confirmed in a photo shared by one of the passengers’ spouses.

“There was a picture that was seen and even sent by one of the passengers to their spouse. They were able to obtain that photo, and almost everyone in the picture was wearing a life jacket,” PCG spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said.

She said the search has expanded to nearly 3,000 square kilometers from Davao Gulf down to Sarangani and even to the border of Indonesia.

She said assets and aircraft are being deployed continuously for the SAR operations, in coordination with local government units and partner agencies.

“We are constantly in coordination with other response agencies. We have also communicated with the Indonesian government for possible assistance in case a ship passes through the area and spots the missing vessel,” Cayabyab said.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation but weather conditions and strong currents are believed to be contributing factors.

The PCG clarified that overloading was not a factor as the vessel had a capacity of more than 16 passengers. (Martin Sadongdong)