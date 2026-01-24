EMB employee arrested in Isabela for extortion

CABAGAN, Isabela — A female employee of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) was arrested in an entrapment operation on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 24, after allegedly extorting money from a gasoline station owner in Barangay Ugad, Cabagan, Isabela.

The suspect, identified as Alias Mona, 35, a resident of Barangay Cataggamman Nuevo, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. during a joint police operation for robbery extortion.

The sting was launched following a complaint from Neila, 56, a businesswoman from Barangay Catabayungan, Cabagan. She accused Mona of demanding money from her.

Police operatives from Cabagan Police Station, other law enforcement units, and the 201st Maneuver Company carried out the entrapment at the Neila’s gasoline station.

Mona was caught after receiving sixty pieces of ₱1,000 bills—two genuine notes marked with powder dust and fifty-eight pieces of boodle money—handed over by the complainant.

Authorities also seized an iPhone 15 Pro Max from the suspect.

The inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene, witnessed by the suspect and Barangay Kagawad Jerry Panganiban of Barangay Ugad.

Cabagan Police chief Major Merwin Villanueva urged victims of extortion to immediately seek police assistance, stressing that early reporting prevents further harassment.

Police disclosed that the gasoline station owner had been under severe stress due to repeated demands for money in exchange for not shutting down the business.

“Na-stress na ang may-ari ng gasolinahan kaya nagawa na niyang mag-report sa pulisya dahil sa madalas na panghihingi ng pera kapalit umano ng hindi pagpapasara sa gasolinahan. Nakailang ulit na raw humingi ang suspek at ang huli ay noong Disyembre,” Villanueva added.

The suspect was informed of her Miranda rights in a dialect known to her and was brought to Milagros Albano District Hospital for medical examination before being taken to Cabagan Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Colonel Manny Bringas, provincial director of the Isabela Police Provincial Office, commended the operating units. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)