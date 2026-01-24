No. 2 Eala up vs familiar foe

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala enters the inaugural WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open as the second seed and will face a familiar opponent in Russian Russian Alina Charaeva in the opening round beginning on Monday, Jan. 26, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

It will be the second meeting between Eala and Charaeva, with their first encounter dating back to 2020 at the W15 Melilla in Spain. In that International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour event, Eala lost to the Russian in the first round after advancing through two qualifying matches.

Much has changed since then. Now 20 years old, Eala is enjoying a career-high singles ranking of No. 49 and has made main draw appearances in all four Grand Slam tournaments. She also has one WTA singles title on her belt, won last year in Guadalajara.

A WTA event is also happening for the first time on home soil, something that Eala finds surreal.

“So surreal to have a home tournament and see it come to life, I’m so grateful, a little kind of disbelief that this is really happening,” said Eala.

Charaeva, 23, is currently ranked No. 163 but reached a career-high as No. 142 in September last year. She has captured six singles in the ITF Women’s Circuit.

Although Eala holds the advantage on paper, she remains wary of the challenge ahead.

“I met her and she’s really a nice person, and I’m prepared and will give the best of my ability, just go out there and do my best,” Eala said.

World No. 42 Tatjana Maria headlines the field as the tournament’s top seed and is scheduled to meet Leolia Jeanjean. Other seeded players are third pick and world No. 63 Solana Sierra, 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Donna Vekic, fifth seed and world No. 84 Camila Osorio, sixth seed Lulu Sun, and seventh seed Simona Walter.

Meanwhile, Filipina players who earned wildcard berths are out to prove their worth with Elizabeth Abarquez colliding with Japanese Mai Hontama, Tenny Madis clashing with Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, and Kaye Ann Emana meeting Tatiana Prozorova.

Stefi Aludo seeks to join them after dumping Angeline Alcala, 6-1, 6-0, in the first qualifying round on Saturday, Jan. 24, a win that put her one victory away from the main draw. She next faces Sakura Hosogi, who earned a bye.

Not so fortunate was Louraine Jallorina, who yielded to Thai Peangtarn Plipuech, 0-6, 1-6. (With a report from Mark Rey Montejo)