Five arrested for blocking EDSA in INC rally

By Trixee Rosel

Five individuals, including a bus driver, were arrested on Tuesday, June 30, after tensions erupted during an Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) rally near the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Police said the arrests stemmed from a confrontation that began when a bus allegedly blocked portions of EDSA, disrupting traffic flow.

The situation escalated when the driver reportedly maneuvered the vehicle back and forth along the northbound lane near White Plains, worsening congestion and sparking clashes between rally participants and law enforcement officers.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), a policewoman was pinned during the incident and required medical attention.

Authorities also reported that one of those arrested allegedly assaulted a police officer deployed at the scene.

Initial reports noted two arrests, but the number later rose to five as tensions continued, with the bus driver among those taken into custody.

The NCRPO said the arrests were made to restore order and ensure public safety, stressing that blocking roads and assaulting officers were the primary reasons for the charges.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed he is closely monitoring developments, adding:

“The PNP remains on full alert and continues to coordinate with concerned units to ensure peace, order, and the safety of the public.”

Police visibility remained high near the People Power Monument as authorities enforced traffic management and security measures while continuing to monitor the rally.