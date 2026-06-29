Newborn left in Negros field recovering well

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A newborn baby girl found abandoned in a sugarcane field in Barangay General Luna, Sagay City, Negros Occidental, is now in stable condition after being rushed to a hospital on Sunday, June 28.

The infant, discovered by a 27‑year‑old woman, was less than 24 hours old when she was rescued, with her placenta still attached.

She weighed three kilos and measured 51 centimeters in length.

Doctors confirmed that the baby is in stable condition and under close medical monitoring, giving hope after her ordeal.

Authorities said her survival highlights both the urgency of the rescue and the care she is now receiving.

Police have urged the parents to come forward and cooperate with the investigation, as the community rallies around the child’s recovery and future.