HeadlinesNews

Shaft failure at Las Piñas excavation site kills 2, injures 1

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The collapsed road excavation site along Aquarius Street in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Piñas City, is pictured on Monday, June 29, a day after the incident. Authorities said four workers were rescued and one injured, while two others were confirmed dead following search and retrieval operations. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Jean Fernando

Two construction workers were killed and another seriously injured after the lower portion of a concrete shaft at an 18‑meter‑deep excavation site suddenly gave way on Sunday afternoon, June 28.

Police reported that the collapse occurred at around 2:52 p.m. while five men were working on a Maynilad pump station project at the corner of Aquarius and Libra Streets in Barangay Pamplona Dos.

The structural failure triggered a rush of soil and debris that buried three workers, while two others managed to escape.

Rescue teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) immediately launched retrieval operations.

One trapped worker was pulled out alive and rushed to Christ the King Hospital with serious injuries, but two others were recovered lifeless from the site.

Authorities have sealed off the excavation area as investigators look into why the shaft failed, raising concerns about safety protocols in deep excavation projects.

Sandigan convicts Albay ex-mayor, Bukidnon mayor
‘Lambanog’ kills 4, downs 13 in QC
More repairs on EDSA
Kalderetang bulalo
Dropping Elephant: Cyber-espionage Group Hunts High Profile Targets with Low Profile Tools
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Alex Eala eyes another historic first with Serena Williams in London
Next Article Newborn left in Negros field recovering well

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Coincidence? Superstars Alyssa Valdez, Bella Belen celebrate same birthday
Headlines Sports
Newborn left in Negros field recovering well
Headlines News
Alex Eala eyes another historic first with Serena Williams in London
Headlines Sports
Ex‑boyfriend shoots woman during birthday celebration
Headlines News