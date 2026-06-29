Shaft failure at Las Piñas excavation site kills 2, injures 1

By Jean Fernando

Two construction workers were killed and another seriously injured after the lower portion of a concrete shaft at an 18‑meter‑deep excavation site suddenly gave way on Sunday afternoon, June 28.

Police reported that the collapse occurred at around 2:52 p.m. while five men were working on a Maynilad pump station project at the corner of Aquarius and Libra Streets in Barangay Pamplona Dos.

The structural failure triggered a rush of soil and debris that buried three workers, while two others managed to escape.

Rescue teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) immediately launched retrieval operations.

One trapped worker was pulled out alive and rushed to Christ the King Hospital with serious injuries, but two others were recovered lifeless from the site.

Authorities have sealed off the excavation area as investigators look into why the shaft failed, raising concerns about safety protocols in deep excavation projects.