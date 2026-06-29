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Coincidence? Superstars Alyssa Valdez, Bella Belen celebrate same birthday

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alyssa Valdez and Bella Belen (CCS and CSS photos)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

 

Volleyball fans are celebrating the birthdays of two of the country’s biggest stars, Alyssa Valdez and Bella Belen, on Monday, June 29.

Social media has been flooded with birthday greetings and heartfelt messages for the accomplished standouts as Valdez celebrates her 33rd birthday and Belen marks her 24th.

Their respective PVL clubs also joined the celebration by posting birthday greetings on their pages.

“Happy Birthday Ly! Wishing you a day as sweet and cool as your Creamline favorite ice cream,” the Creamline Cool Smashers wrote on X.

“Enjoy every scoop of Good Vibes Phenom!” it added.

“Happy Birthday, Bella Belen!” the Capital1 Solar Spikers, meanwhile, also posted on its page.

 

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