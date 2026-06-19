Former Gov. Gwen’s brother decries human rights violations in arrest, detention

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – Byron Garcia, brother of former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, has condemned what he described as violations of his human rights following his arrest and detention last week.

Garcia, 65, said he was denied due process, claiming he was never furnished a copy of the complaint nor given the chance to respond before a warrant was issued.

“I was not afforded due process,” he stressed, questioning why he was only made aware of the charges upon his arrest on June 11.

He further alleged maltreatment while in custody at the Talisay City Police Station, saying his medical conditions — uncontrolled diabetes and gout — were ignored.

Garcia recounted that his hands swelled from tight handcuffs and that he was left without food and water.

He also criticized police for disregarding doctors’ recommendations to transfer him to a larger medical facility, instead sending him back to jail.

Garcia said he was even locked up in a storage room before being moved to a regular detention cell, where his health deteriorated.

He has since sought assistance from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and is considering filing charges against the police.

Released after posting ₱108,000 bail, Garcia’s arraignment is set for July 25.

He faces accusations under the Spaces Act filed by Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, daughter of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.