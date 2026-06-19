PH batters sweep regional tourney, punch World Series ticket

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Team Philippines capped its amazing run with a 10-0 rout of Hong Kong to sweep the ASPAC and Middle East Regional Tournament and claim a ticket to the 2026 Senior League Baseball World Series in South Carolina, USA.

Represented by Tanauan City, Batangas, the country won all its five matches in the event held recently in Jakarta, Indonesia to earn the right to play in the World Series set in Easley, South Carolina, USA slated Aug. 1 to 8.

So overpowering were the Filipino batters in the event held recently in Jakarta, Indonesia, they toppled their rivals like bottle.

They launched their title bid with a 5-2 win over Maina, Guam before blasting Hong Kong (16-4), Indonesia (16-0), and India (17-0) in the preliminaries.

“Behind a dominant all-around performance, the boys from Tanauan City Charter completed an unbeaten campaign and punched their ticket to the 2026 Senior League Baseball World Series,” the Little League Philippines wrote on its social media post. “Congratulations, AsPac Champions! The journey continues.”

In the World Series, the Tanauan boys will be up against regional champions in Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe-Africa, and Latin America, while United State squads are composed of Central, East, South Carolina D1, Southeast, Southwest, and West regions.

The winner in the International Championship will proceed to the World Series championship game against the top US squad.