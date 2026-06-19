Yulo brothers advance to apparatus finals in Asian championships

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Siblings Carlos and Eldrew Yulo hope to turn the 13th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships into a family affair after advancing to their respective apparatus finals in Sunyi, China.

Carlos, the elder Yulo and a double gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, led the charge with another strong performance after advancing to the finals of the floor exercise, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Younger brother Eldrew, who is making his senior debut this year, also impressed by booking spots in the horizontal bar and floor exercise finals.

Carlos, also a many-time world champion, stood out in his pet event, the floor exercise, by scoring 14.430 to lead his qualification group, while finishing fourth in the parallel bars (13.966) and eighth in the horizontal bars (13.466).

Interestingly, Eldrew edged him in the horizontal bar with 13.633 to become the seventh qualifier, while claiming the eighth and final slot in the floor exercise with 13.600.

Meanwhile, Carlos missed the podium in the individual all-around after placing fourth with 81.864 behind bronze medalist Miwa Teppei of Japan, who posted 82.265.

China’s Zhang Boheng, a 2021 all-around world champion and 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist, bagged the gold medal with 85.298, even as teammage Yang Haonan secured the silver with 82.398.