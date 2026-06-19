Thompson out, Juan GDL in for Gilas

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

Scottie Thompson is skipping the July window of the 2026 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers due to injuries with Converge guard Juan Gomez de Liaño set to take his spot, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced on Friday, June 19.

Thompson was initially part of the 12-man roster released by the federation for the pair of road games against New Zealand and Australia but had to beg off due to a hamstring injury.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who was fresh off winning the Finals MVP Award in the recently concluded PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup, actually played through the injury in the grueling seven-games series against TNT.

Thompson is the latest addition to Gilas players not available for the window with Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown opting out and Calvin Oftana not available due to a calf injury.

Gomez de Liaño, who was initially cut from the lineup, will be forming the backcourt with RJ Abarrientos, Dwight Ramos and Chris Newsome.

Justin Brownlee, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo and Justine Baltazar will be playing at the wings while June Mar Fajardo, AJ Edu, Mike Phillips and Troy Rosario will man the paint.