Green takes as Ramos stays within reach in BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

TARLAC CITY — Sean Ramos carded a five-under-par 67 to stay within striking distance of Malaysian leader Galven Green and trail by four shots heading into the final round of the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Friday, June 19.

Ramos, one of the Filipinos to watch in this event, birdied six holes against a lone bogey on the par-4 11th to post a three-day total of 206 and moved into a share of sixth place alongside Malaysian Marcus Lim and Australian Darcy Brereton, who shot a 68 and a 69, respectively.

“Today was a good start,” said Ramos, who opened his campaign with a solid 68 before slipping to a 71 in the second round on Thursday, June 18.

“I’ve been struggling reading the greens a little bit, but I think more than anything, I’m just trying to hit my putts as solid as I can. Because if you hit a little bit off-center, that’s where it kind of snaps right away,” he added.

Green, who started the day three shots behind overnight leader Franco Scorzato, unleashed an eagle-spiked eight-under 64 to match the course record and seize control of the leaderboard. He had earlier rounds of 69s for a 202 three-day aggregate.

The 26-year-old turned in a bogey-free round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole, where he split the fairway with a mini driver, knocked his approach to within 20 feet and calmly drained the putt. He also turned in six birdies.

“I just really went out there and just played golf, really,” said Green, who once played for the Malaysian national team.

“I didn’t do anything special. I was just finding fairways, hitting greens and fortunately making some putts,” he added.

Italian Michele Ortolani shot a 65 to trail Green by one stroke, while first-round leader Thomas Plumb regained his bearings with a 66 for 204.

Taiwanese Su Ching-Hung and Scorzato were three shots back after posting rounds of 70 and 71, respectively, while three-time Asian Tour champion Angelo Que fired a 69 for a 209 total to remain firmly in contention.