Marcos: Cabinet reshuffle would be counterproductive

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed speculation of another Cabinet shake-up, stressing that stability in government is more important than frequently moving officials around.

Speaking in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday, June 18, Marcos said his current team is working well together and warned that reshuffling would disrupt continuity.

“What you are trying to promote in government is stability and the steadiness of work. If you keep moving people around, they have to start learning their job again. And we just don’t have time for that,” he explained.

Rumors have circulated about possible changes in key departments, including the DILG, Health, Justice, Public Works, Trade, and Transportation.

Marcos, however, said such discussions are not happening within government.

“The most I hear about it is from you guys, not from within government,” he told reporters.

While ruling out a reshuffle, Marcos acknowledged he wants former DILG chief Benhur Abalos to play a more active role in government, but clarified that bringing him back does not mean removing anyone currently in office.

“It’s not a zero-sum thing in the Cabinet,” he said.