PBBM hopes upper chamber goes ‘back to normal’ under Gatchalian

By Betheena Unite

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said an orderly Senate that tackles priority measures is “exactly what we have been hoping for.”

“Well, that is exactly what we have all been hoping for — that things become more orderly, na maging maayos ang takbo ng Senado,” Marcos stated in an interview in Russia before returning to the country.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, the Senate will return to normal. “Sana naman, sa paglagay ni Senator Sherwin bilang SP ay mabalik tayo sa normal na patakbo ng Senado,” Marcos said.

“And that they can take care of the business of government, the business of legislation, and all these necessary measures that we listed as priorities,” he added.

The President made the statement after a special Senate session was convened on Wednesday, June 17, following the chamber’s failure to meet for several days due to the absence of senators.

On June 15, Marcos called Congress to a special session to urgently act on priority legislative measures aimed at strengthening social protection, expanding access to education and healthcare, and providing greater support to vulnerable Filipinos amid ongoing energy challenges and recent natural disasters.

He pointed out that the special session was key to finally acting on the priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) earlier this year.

“Lahat doon, tapos na sa House. So, kailangan kunin na ng Senado para maipasa na, para maging batas,” Marcos stressed.

Marcos also lamented that urgent matters, especially amid the oil crisis, were stalled due to the Senate’s “disarray.” “And of course, the appointments — for DFA, the appointments of generals. All of those just came to a dead stop noong nagkakagulo,” he said.

“Noong hindi pumapasok yung mga senador. Hindi sila nagse-session. You all know, I don’t need to go through that. Alam ng lahat ng tao kung ano yung nangyari,” Marcos added.

This was not the first time the President expressed frustration over the Senate’s situation.

Earlier this month, he said the events had thrown the chamber and its leadership into disarray, prompting him to call for the resumption of work.

“I’m afraid all these events that we have been witnessing have thrown the Senate and its leadership, the whole Senate, into disarray. It has discredited the leadership, and it has stopped the essential business of legislation in government,” Marcos said on June 3.