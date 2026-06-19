Vico: New Pasig City Hall to operate soon

By Richielyn Canlas

Mayor Vico Sotto said the P9.2‑billion New Pasig City Hall, whose construction from groundbreaking to topping‑off took just eight months, is expected to be operational for Pasigueños within a few months.

A topping-off ceremony for the building was held on June 15 after it reached its maximum structural height, followed by an inspection by Sotto and other city officials.

The project is being undertaken in partnership with the Pasig City Hall Construction Consortium.

The groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremony for the building, described by Sotto as the “city’s biggest infrastructure project,” was held in October 2025.

Sotto said that during the inspection, he was surprised by the speed and efficiency of the construction and by how huge the building is, especially while walking inside.

“I realized that the New City Hall is actually four buildings: 3 interconnected towers + a huge plaza that is elevated with parking/evacuation areas underneath,” he said.

“Ilang buwan na lang magagamit na ito ng mga Pasigueño!,” Sotto added.

Sotto said the project was initiated because it was reported in 2019 that cracks and damages were found in the City Hall, and since there were no available records or plans for the building, the City Hall engineers were not able to conduct a proper structural assessment.

The local government then hired a structural engineering firm to evaluate the City Hall.

One of their findings was “The buildings that comprise the Pasig City Hall are not structurally sound and no longer safe to occupy.”

Before the project began, the mayor said the building is intended to last for generations and is designed to be future-ready.

“Kung kailangan na lang din natin gumawa ng bagong City Hall, gandahan na natin. Siguraduhin natin na ito pong istruktura, hindi mananatiling o hindi magiging isang project lang—na naisip lang natin gumawa ng project, kundi po, siguraduhin natin na maipamamana natin ito sa mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pasigueño,” he said in previous remarks.

Initially, the local government said that the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) during the procurement bidding process was P9.6 billion (price ceiling).

However, the bid cost proposal from the winning contractor, Pasig City Hall Construction Consortium, is P9.2 billion.

City Administrator Atty. Jeronimo Manzanero said the total construction cost is P8,269,436,471.17, which includes P5.7 billion for the city hall infrastructure and P2.5 billion for additional works.

With VAT amounting to P992,332,376.54, the total contract price reaches P9,261,768,847.71.