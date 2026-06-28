Herlene Budol shares alleged indecent proposal from unidentified ‘Gov’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol revealed that she recently received what she described as an indecent proposal from a person identifying himself as a “Gov.”

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Friday, June 26, Budol shared screenshots of the alleged conversation, which included a message from an unidentified sender asking if she was available for a one-night stand.

“Hello I’m Gov. Can I ask if available ka for one night stand and magkano?” the message read.

The screenshots also appeared to show a missed call from the same sender and an alleged offer of 150,000 pesos.

Budol did not hold back in her response.

“Hello gov pakyu sayo na 150k mo!” she replied.

She added, “Itulong mo nalang yan sa nasasakupan mong lugar godbless haha!”

The actress did not identify the person behind the account or provide additional details about the sender’s identity.

Following her posts, several social media users, asked Budol to reveal the identity of the alleged “Gov.” However, the actress did not respond to requests for further information.

As of writing, Budol has not shared additional details regarding the incident, and the identity of the person behind the messages remains undisclosed.