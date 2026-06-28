‘Love changes nothing unless it moves’: Rina Andrea Delos Santos walks the talk, wins Miss Philippines Earth 2026

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

If actions speak louder than words, Rina Andrea Delos Santos made sure both worked in her favor.

The candidate from Ballesteros, Cagayan, took home the Miss Philippines Earth 2026 crown after delivering a winning answer on what this year’s pageant theme, “Love in Action,” truly means.

Asked during the Top 5 question-and-answer round how she would honor the responsibility that comes with the crown, Delos Santos drew from her experience as a community tour guide.

“As a community tour guide, I’m not just ready for the crown, but I am ready for the environmental and global responsibility that comes with it. I guide it every single day in working towards putting the Philippines in a position that is not just a model for sustainability and environmental stewardship, but also a destination of beauty.

“And for me, that exactly what is love in action. Remember, love changes nothing unless it moves, and when it moves, it truly changes everything. Thank you.”

Apparently, the judges agreed that love should indeed come with action.

Delos Santos outshone 31 other candidates to succeed Joy Barcoma as Miss Philippines Earth. The coronation night was held at the Cultural Center in Malitbog, Bukidnon, on Saturday, June 27.

Aside from the coveted crown, she also received the Miss Hana special award.

Although Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma was unable to make her final walk and formally pass on the crown, reigning Miss Earth Natalie Puskinova, who flew in from the Czech Republic, joined the coronation ceremony.

The pageant also crowned its Elemental Queens. Prima Joy Alamban of Tumauini, Isabela, was named Miss Philippines-Air, while Alyssa Mildred Villariña of Mandaluyong City won the Miss Philippines-Water title.

Patricia Anne Nichole Bangug of Agoo, La Union, was crowned Miss Philippines-Fire, while Roveelaine Eve Castillo of Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, was named Miss Philippines-Ecotourism.