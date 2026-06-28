‘We made a great team’: Venus commends Eala’s competitiveness

Veteran tennis player Venus Williams had nothing but praise for Filipina sensation Alex Eala and expressed hope that they would get another chance to play together.

In a Facebook post, sharing a snippet of her interview with Williams, veteran sports journalist Dyan Castillejos quoted the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion as praising Eala both on and off the court.

“She’s great. Her parents are great. I got to meet them too. Overall they seem to be very nice humans, which helps you be better tennis players I think,” Williams said.

Williams also commended Eala’s competitiveness, saying they made a “great team” despite having no opportunity to practice together before teaming up in doubles.

She added that she hopes they get the chance to partner again.

Eala and Williams reached the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open before bowing to second seeds Olivia Nicholls and Tereza Mihalíková in straight sets.

Interestingly, Eala could now be on a collision course with another Williams—this time, Venus’ sister Serena Williams, who is making her singles comeback after four years, in this year’s Wimbledon.

Eala and Serena Williams would meet in the second round should they get past their respective opening-round opponents, Renata Zarazúa and Maya Joint.