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Student stabbed by schoolmate in Cavite knife attack anew

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – A stabbing incident involving two Grade 8 students of Emilia Ambalada Poblete Integrated High School (EAPIHS) in Silang on Friday, June 26, has raised concerns about student safety and the environment outside school premises.

Police reports revealed that the 17-year-old victim and his 15-year-old schoolmate were engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The victim allegedly punched the suspect several times, prompting the latter to retaliate by drawing a bladed weapon and stabbing him once in the lower abdomen.

The altercation occurred outside the school grounds, near the wet market, highlighting the risks students face in areas beyond the direct supervision of teachers and administrators.

The victim was rushed to Silang Specialist Medical Center, while the suspect was taken into custody and surrendered the weapon.

Authorities confirmed that the child in conflict with the law (CICL) will be turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, with a criminal complaint being prepared.

On Saturday, June 27, EAPIHS expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing that it happened after class hours and outside the campus.

The school assured full cooperation with authorities and emphasized its commitment to strengthening safety measures for learners.

DepEd Cavite also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to respect the privacy of the students and their families, while reminding communities of the shared responsibility to ensure a safe environment for learners both inside and outside school premises.

 

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