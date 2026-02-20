Christian and Mark Bautista: Bond of Brothers

Christian and Mark Bautista aren’t blood brothers, but their bond could easily pass for it.

“He is one of my closest friends in the business. Maasahan mo siya sa maraming bagay. Ako, he never left my side even at the darkest time of my career, and I’m forever grateful for that,” said Mark of Christian.

Christian returned the sentiment with equal warmth. “I’ve known Mark for the longest time, and he remains humble, kind. Hindi siya nagbabago. Kahit na ang layo na nang narating niya, he is still the same person I met all those years ago.”

Though many see them as natural rivals—coming from similar backgrounds and performing the same genre of music—both insist they’ve never viewed each other as competition.

“Kung may rivalry man, it’s a friendly one. Andun parati ang respeto namin sa isa’t isa,” said Mark.

“Yeah, it’s more like we inspire each other to do better in whatever we do,” Christian added.

Until now, the two have never performed a concert together.

“Well, we’ve played together with other people, pero never na yung kaming dalawa lang,” said Mark.

That changes with “Bautista x Bautista,” their first-ever joint concert produced by NA Management.

“It’s about time, actually,” Mark said.

“I’m happy this is finally happening after all these years. Now is the best time, I think,” Christian shared.

The “All-Out Sundays” mainstays say the show celebrates their shared passion for music and years of performing excellence.

“Siyempre we will both sing, pero in terms of dancing, siguro more on ako yun,” Mark teased.

“I’ll focus on the romantic ballads, and he’ll handle the uptempo numbers,” Christian said.

The concert, set for March 6, Friday, 8 PM at the New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, will be directed by Paolo Valenciano, in partnership with GMA Network.

Tickets are available via 09957365768 or ticketnet.com.ph.