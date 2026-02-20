Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino reunite in heartbreaking tearjerker ‘A Special Memory’

When Bela Padilla learned that the 2004 South Korean hit “A Moment to Remember” was getting a Philippine adaptation, she made sure the right people knew she was interested.

A longtime fan of the Korean film — itself based on the 2001 Japanese drama “Pure Soul” — Bela said she had watched it several times.

“I fell in love with the Korean remake,” she shared. “So when I heard they were doing a local version, I threw my name in the hat. I really wanted to be part of it.”

Another draw was the chance to reunite with Carlo Aquino, her co-star in the 2018 romance “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

“Working with Carlo was a breeze,” she said. “We’re very comfortable with each other, and he’s very professional. That alone, game na ako.”

Aquino was just as enthusiastic about working with her again. He described Padilla as generous and supportive, saying she has always been open to whatever a scene requires.

He said, “Dahil nga very giving siya, she makes me feel more confident to give more of myself as well as an actor.”

The Philippine remake, titled “A Special Memory,” is written by National Artist Ricky Lee and directed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng.

Lee admitted he had long wanted to tackle a remake.

“Matagal ko nang gustong gumawa ng remake,” he said, explaining that this was his first opportunity. “Madali siya in the sense na may panggagalingan ka na. Alam mo na kung ano ang istorya. Mahirap din, kasi nakakahon ka. Hindi ka basta-basta puwedeng lumiko o magdagdag.”

In the end, he described it as a welcome challenge — one that required balancing fidelity to the source material while also giving the story a fresh emotional texture.

Sineneng echoed that sentiment. “Same din for me,” he said, adding that having Lee on board made all the difference. He praised the script’s depth and shared that the collaborative spirit of the lead actors made the process smoother.

He maintained, “Ako, very thankful ako talaga na very open and very collaborative both sina Bel at Carlo.”

At one point, he even remarked that they may have created something stronger than previous versions — not out of pride, but out of confidence in what they achieved together.

In the film, Padilla plays Sandra, a fashion designer whose impulsiveness masks lingering heartbreak. Sandra is in love with Aquino’s Dindo, a construction foreman. Their love story takes a devastating turn when Sandra is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Afraid of becoming a burden, she chooses to admit herself to a nursing home, sparing Dindo the pain of watching her memories slowly disappear.

Heartbroken but steadfast, Dindo honors her decision but visits her often. He quietly reintroduces himself to her, rebuilding their connection one tender moment at a time.

Said Padilla, “Mapanakit po talaga ang pelikula but I think it will enlighten us more about the power of true love.”

Also starring Lotlot de Leon, Joel Torre, Yayo Aguila, Jaime Fabregas, Phoebe Walker, and Paolo Gumabao, “A Special Memory” opens in cinemas March 11.