Heart Evangelista hospitalized, reason remains undisclosed

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista was rushed to a hospital recently, this, according to her longtime assistant, who shared updates on her condition through social media.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Resty Rosell posted photos showing Evangelista lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical equipment.

He also shared images of the actress with her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco, and sister, Camille Ongpauco, who stayed by her side during her confinement.

The exact reason for Evangelista’s hospitalization has not been disclosed.

However, Rosell suggested that her condition may have been brought on by exhaustion from her demanding work schedule.

“Sa sobrang hardworking ng batang ito, kailangan talaga umabot pa siya sa point na hindi na niya kaya before magpa-confine,” he wrote.

He also reminded the actress to prioritize her health, saying, “Health is wealth, Ganda, sana naisip mo ‘yan, rest-rest din kapag may time.”

Rosell also came to Evangelista’s defense against online critics, saying many people were quick to judge the actress without knowing how hard she works.

“Tapos itong mga lintek na bashers na ‘to kung husgahan ka grabe, hindi nila alam kung gaano ka kasipag para kumita lang ng pera,” he said.

In a later update, Rosell said Evangelista’s condition had begun to improve. He shared that the actress had already awakened from sedation and was able to walk, although she still needed assistance.

“Road to full recovery and she’s awake na from sedation… Nakakalakad na siya now ng straight pero need pa din ng support,” he wrote.

Just weeks before her hospitalization, Evangelista revealed in the second season of her vlog series, “Heart World,” that she had collapsed after attending 14 fashion shows during Milan Fashion Week, underscoring the physical demands of her busy international schedule.

Aside from her fashion commitments, Evangelista is currently hosting the game show “The People Have Spoken,” marking her first major hosting role.

Neither Evangelista nor her management has issued an official statement regarding her hospitalization as of writing.