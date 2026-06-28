Que wary of Pinewoods test as he goes for back-to-back

Even after decades of competing on some of golf’s toughest courses around the world, Angelo Que isn’t about to make bold predictions heading into unfamiliar territory.

Coming off a victory at Caliraya Springs and carrying solid form into the third leg of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, the veteran campaigner is approaching the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge with guarded optimism, fully aware that the mountain course’s reputation – not its modest length – could prove the biggest obstacle in his bid for back-to-back championships beginning Tuesday, June 30, at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club.

“I’ve never played Pinewoods so I’ll have to see it first before making any comment over how I would assess my chances,” said Que, whose honesty reflects the respect the layout commands despite his extensive international experience.

For all his success, Que understands that Pinewoods is anything but a familiar power golf test. Designed around the rugged mountainside, the par-72 layout demands precision far more than brute strength. Its fairways leave little room for aggressive driving, thick rough punishes even slight misses, while dramatic elevation changes and sloping greens require precise club selection, patience and disciplined course management.

Que and the rest of the field will get their first competitive look at one of Sta. Lucia’s premier courses during Monday’s traditional pro-am, where they will team up with guest amateurs in the 18-hole event that doubles as the players’ final tune-up. More importantly, it will provide the pros a valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with the mountain layout – studying its fairways, elevation changes, tricky green complexes and demanding shot values before the P2.5 million championship begins.

Que’s confidence, however, continues to grow following his dramatic one-shot victory over Tony Lascuña at Caliraya Springs, where he survived a tense final-round duel to claim his first win of the season. He further boosted his credentials with a joint eighth-place finish in a regional event last week, making him one of the hottest players entering the Baguio stop.

But the title race shapes up as one of the season’s deepest.

Clyde Mondilla also heads to Pinewoods riding the momentum of a strong recent finish, while Lloyd Go returns to the local circuit after sharpening his game in overseas tournaments. Keanu Jahns seeks redemption after a costly final-round collapse at Caliraya Springs, and the ever-dangerous Lascuña remains a perennial contender capable of thriving under difficult conditions.

Multi-titled Guido van der Valk also looms as a major threat, alongside Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa, Zanieboy Gialon, Fidel Concepcion, Dino Villanueva and Jay Bayron, all hoping experience and shot-making will outweigh the course’s unpredictability.

The younger generation, meanwhile, will be banking on its aggressive style and endurance, with Aidric Chan, Jeffren Lumbo, Russel Bautista, Ryan Monsalve, Gab Manotoc and Kristoffer Arevalo eager to seize the opportunity presented by a layout that offers no clear advantage to anyone.

The international contingent likewise figures to make its presence felt as Lee Song, Collin Wheeler, Atsushi Ueda, Kim Tae Soo, Ha Taewon, Jisung Cheon and Daiya Suzuki attempt to spoil the Filipinos’ title bid.

With Pinewoods making its Tour debut and virtually everyone facing the same learning curve, familiarity will offer little advantage. Instead, adaptability, patience and the ability to recover from inevitable mistakes could ultimately decide who emerges as champion atop the cool Baguio mountains.