All set for 10th Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon

Fresh from successful inaugural races in Guimaras and Camiguin, the 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series heads to Bohol on July 12 for the pivotal third leg of the four-stop circuit showcasing Olympic-distance racing across some of the country’s most breathtaking island destinations.

More than just the penultimate stop of the inter-island series, the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon carries added significance as it celebrates its historic 10th staging, a milestone that underscores its status as one of the Philippines’ most enduring and well-loved races.

Over the past decade, the event has earned a reputation for competitive racing, strong community support and a festival-like atmosphere that continues to attract both elite athletes and first-time participants.

Set against the backdrop of one of the country’s premier sports tourism destinations, Bohol offers competitors a unique racing experience amid stunning natural attractions, rolling countryside and warm island hospitality. Beyond the racecourse, athletes and visitors can explore the province’s world-famous Chocolate Hills, pristine beaches, centuries-old churches, lush forests and vibrant marine sanctuaries, making the event as much a travel experience as a sporting challenge.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the series forms part of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s initiative to position the Philippines as a premier global destination for endurance sports, with support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The Philippine Sports Commission is at the forefront of the campaign, stressing that internationally recognized races held in scenic natural settings can promote both the nation’s sporting prestige and its tourism industry.

In Bohol, the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon combines high-performance racing with the island’s signature charm.

Athletes will tackle the classic Olympic-distance format featuring a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and 10-km run across a course expected to test endurance, speed and strategy under the tropical sun, over rolling terrain and against a highly competitive field.

The event is expected to draw many of the country’s top triathletes, including elite Under-23 standouts, alongside seasoned age-group racers eager to make their mark on one of the most prestigious stops on the local circuit.

Athletes from various countries are also expected to compete, adding international flavor to the blue-ribbon event and further reinforcing the growing global reach of IRONMAN-branded races in the Philippines.

Race weekend will likewise welcome aspiring triathletes through the Sunrise Sprint, featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike ride and 5-km run. The shorter format offers newcomers and recreational athletes an ideal introduction to multi-sport competition while allowing them to experience the excitement of racing in one of the country’s most scenic island destinations.

Relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions are also expected to showcase some of the nation’s leading triathlon clubs.

The series concludes on Sept. 20 at Samal Island in Davao City, which hosts the grand finale after a successful debut last year highlighted by smooth highways, white-sand beaches and enthusiastic local support.

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