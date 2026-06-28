Warriors of Gensan outlast Pasig cagers in MPBL

The Gensan Warriors escaped Pasig City, 81-80, on Saturday to retain top spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season South division at the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque.

Hesed Gabo delivered 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Val Acuna, who posted 14 points, laced with 4 triples, and 3 rebounds.

In other games, Zamboanga SiKat battered Bacolod, 117-80, to regain traction with a 5-9 slate, while Imus Yangkee banked on Noel Santos and Dylan Darbin to beat Manila Batang Quiapo, 74-64.

Joshua Fontanilla provided support with 9 points, and RJ Minerva with 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Pasig slid to 7-5 despite Galicia’s 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jerome Garcia’s 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Ahron Estacio’s 11 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals, Warlo Batac’s 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, and Jerald Bautista’s 10 points plus 2 rebounds.

Inand Van Fornilos paced Zamboanga with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Forthsky Padrigao, with 13 points, 12 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and Brandon Wilson, with 13 points plus 9 rebounds.

Levi Hernandez contributed 12 points and 2 assists, and Michael Are 11 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds for Zamboanga, which led as far as 103-55 before cruising for home.