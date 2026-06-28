Capital1 beauties banner Alas Women for Asian; Bagunas, Espejo on men’s side

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Veteran setter Jia De Guzman and Capital1 beauties led by Bella Belen banner a 22-player pool for Alas Women under Japanese head coach Taka Minowa while the men’s side has stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo leading the pool for the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), which took over the national team program following the FIVB’s suspension on the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), announced the pool on Sunday, June 28.

The pools are composed mostly of the players who saw action in the FIVB Men’s World Championship the country hosted last September and the Bangkok Southeast Asian Games last December.

Joining De Guzman and Belen are Justine Yliyzeth Jazareno, Jennifer Nierva, Dawn Nicole Catindig, Eya Laure, Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma.

Also part of the pool are Vanie Gandler, Alleiah Jan Malaluan, Amie Provido, Nina Ytang, Janette Panaga, Erika Santos, Arah Panique, Marionne Angelique Alba, Maria Angelica Cayuna, Shaira Jardio, Dell Palomata, Shaina Marie Nitura and Alyssa Jae Solomon.

Like Belen, Gardner and Santos also play for Capital1 in the PVL.

The men’s squad, meanwhile also include Lloyd Josafat, Jude Garcia, Michaelo Buddin, Leo Ordiales, Al Bukharie Sali, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Ave Joshua Retamar, Josh Ybañez, Adrian Villados, Vince Patrick Lorenzo, Kristofer Rodge Alejos and Trevor Torio.

Coaching the men’s team is returning head coach Angiolino Frigoni.

According to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton has sent out letters informing the reappointment of both Frigoni and Minowa as head coaches of the national teams for the Asiad.

The head coaches’ appointment take effect on July 1 and expire on October 15.

At the same time, the POC has also sought the full support of the Premiere Volleyball League through its president Ricky Palou and commissioner Sherwin Malonzo for the Alas Women, most of whom are playing for PVL teams.