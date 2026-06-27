Mandaluyong police probe viral video of ‘general’ in parking row

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

The Mandaluyong City Police Station on Saturday, June 27, said it is investigating a viral video of a man claiming to be a “general” who allegedly brandished a firearm during a parking dispute with a motorist outside his home.

In a video uploaded by “Edz Beley” on Friday, June 26, the man was seen preparing his firearm before crossing the street and approaching the motorist.

He told the driver to move the vehicle, saying cars parked in front of their house were always causing inconvenience. He then claimed that he was a general.

“Alam mo, mainit na ulo ko. Pangatlong parada na ‘to ha. Hindi kami makapasok (You know, I’m already angry. This is the third time someone has parked here. We can’t get in),” the man said.

The motorist tried to explain that he had just arrived and parked, and that the man might have mistaken his vehicle for another one.

The man, however, insisted that he leave instead of explaining, saying he would have any vehicle parked in front of their house towed.

He appeared to become more irritated as the motorist continued explaining instead of leaving, despite being repeatedly told to move his vehicle.

Before the motorist left, he checked the vehicle’s plate number.

“We recognize the public’s concern regarding this incident, particularly regarding the display of a firearm in a public or residential area. The Mandaluyong City Police Station views this matter with the highest level of urgency and concern,” the Mandaluyong CPS said.

Police investigators are identifying the parties involved and verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are also reviewing the video and gathering statements from witnesses to determine the facts, including the legality of the firearm and what led to the confrontation.

Authorities urged those involved and witnesses with relevant information to coordinate with the Mandaluyong City Police Investigation Section to help in the investigation.

Updates will be released once verified information becomes available.