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Kim Chiu draws backlash after joke about Ryzza Mae Dizon on ‘It’s Showtime’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress and television host Kim Chiu is facing criticism on social media after making a joke involving Ryzza Mae Dizon during a recent episode of “It’s Showtime,” with some fans calling the remark unnecessary and disrespectful.

The moment quickly circulated online, prompting negative reactions from supporters of the young “Eat Bulaga” host, who accused Kim of using Ryzza Mae as the punchline of a joke.

During a comedy segment on “It’s Showtime,” Brent Manalo jokingly warned Kim that the horror character Lotus Feet was standing behind her—a reference to the iconic ghost from the film “Feng Shui,” which starred Kris Aquino.

When Kim turned around, she saw fellow host Jugs Jugueta dressed as the ghostly character. Laughing, she quipped, “Ay! Bakit si Ryzza Mae?”

Jugs then performed the dance associated with Ryzza Mae’s popular “Cha-Cha Dabarkads,” drawing laughter from the live audience.

Not everyone found the exchange funny.

Several fans of Ryzza Mae criticized Kim on social media, saying the joke unfairly singled out the “Eat Bulaga” host.

Among the reactions posted online were comments questioning Kim’s sense of humor and accusing her of making jokes at other people’s expense. Others resurfaced previous controversies involving the actress, claiming the latest incident reflected a pattern of insensitive remarks.

Some netizens defended Ryzza Mae, describing her as kind-hearted and naturally charming, while others argued that comedy on national television should avoid targeting fellow celebrities.

As of this writing, Kim has not publicly addressed the criticism or issued a statement regarding the backlash over the viral “It’s Showtime” segment.

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