Love sealed at Taguig’s Kasalang Bayan

Fifty couples from across Taguig exchanged vows in a heartwarming Kasalang Bayan ceremony on June 26, turning years of love and commitment into lifelong unions at Lakeshore Hall in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

Among them were Juanito and Bernadette Mendija, who finally achieved their dream of marriage after living together for 31 years since 1995. Their story stood out as a testament to enduring love, earning them recognition as the couple with the longest period of cohabitation before tying the knot.

Organized by the Taguig City Civil Registry Office, the free mass wedding gave long-time partners the chance to solemnize their relationships in front of family, friends, and community leaders.

The celebration also highlighted other inspiring couples: Joseph Lubo, 46, and Myrna Lubo, 63, of Barangay Pinagsama were the oldest pair in the batch, while Servillano and Nellie De Guzman of Barangay Bagumbayan were named Best-Dressed Couple.

The De Guzmans shared their secret to lasting love, saying commitment is the key to choosing each other despite flaws and challenges.

“Ang sikreto ng pagmamahal ay kailangan may commitment ka talagang mahalin ang isang tao. Walang taong perpekto — may mga flaws at pagkakamali tayong lahat. Pero ang sikreto sa long-term na relationship ay palagi mong pipiliin ang taong kasama mo. Sa kabila ng mga challenges, downfall, at paghihirap na nararanasan ninyo, ang commitment at ang pagpili sa isa’t isa ang pinakamahalaga,” they said.

Mayor Lani Cayetano reminded the newlyweds that marriage is a lifelong vow, emphasizing that it is not just a decision but a prayerful commitment meant to last a lifetime.

“Ang kasal ay hindi para sa ilang buwan o ilang taon lamang, kundi isang commitment na gagawin ninyo sa isa’t isa habang kayo ay nabubuhay,” she said.

Vice Mayor Arvin Ian Alit, First District Rep. Ricardo Cruz Jr., and Second District Rep. Jorge Daniel Bocobo also joined the ceremony. (Jonathan Hicap)