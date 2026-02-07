Fil-German trails new PH Golf Championship leader by 4 going into last 18 holes

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Karandeep Kochhar surged into the limelight as he seized the solo lead after firing a bogey-free seven-under-par 65, while Keanu Jahns stayed within striking distance after 54 holes in the Philippine Golf Championship in Mandaluyong City on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Starting the round four strokes behind second-round leaders Wang Jeunghun, Cho Wooyoung, Sarut Vongchaisit and Travis Smyth, Kocchar torched the East course of the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club with seven birdies under wet conditions to take a two-shot lead going into the final round of the $500,000 event supported by BingoPlus and MVPSF.

He posted a three-round total of 208 after earlier rounds of 74 and 69, and his 65 was the course’s best score over the last 20 years.

The Indian ace said he paced himself following a drizzle during his round, hitting as many greens as possible to give himself many birdie opportunities.

“I was lucky enough to hold some putts and shoot birdies,” said Kocchar, who managed 23 putts overall.

“Obviously, this golf course is really hard. The greens are tiny, and it’s tough to score around here, but I think I just played well,” he added.

Vongchaisit, who has been at the helm since the opening round, carded a 71 to slip at joint second with 206 along with Cho and Smyth, who also posted similar 71s. Ian Snyman also joined them at second after posting a 70.

Jahns, meanwhile, carried the fight for the locals after assembling a 70 to trail Kocchar by four strokes at 212.

“[The wet conditions] can be a little bit tricky, but it didn’t get much roll out anymore so it was okay. I just try to hit the fairway and not be too aggressive, just get it in the middle of the green and hopefully, some good putting,” said Jahns, who is currently tied with Marcus Plunkett (72) and Wang (73).

Carl Jano Corpus posted a 71 while Fil-Canadian Brycen Ko had a rollercoaster 73 to also keep the Filipino campaigns running at 215, trailing Kocchar by seven strokes.

Corpus said the intermittent rain showers worked to his advantage.

“I know when it is raining, I have to take a little bit more time, so I’m kinda used to that. It didn’t affect me that much,” said Corpus.